Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths met with a watery grave while bathing in a dam near Devardha village of Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said. According to CSP Motilal Kushwaha, the motorcycle-borne trio Rahul, 19, Akash, 21 and another youth were returning after celebrating Holi on Friday when they stopped near the water body behind Hanuman temple of village Devardha near Jamuniya to take a bath, but they drowned.

Three of their friends, who were with them on another motorcycle tried hard to rescue them, but to no avail, the police officer said. On receiving information, police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies of the youths from the water body and took up the investigation. Later, the police recovered the bike from the spot.

