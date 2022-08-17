Araria (Bihar): In a horrific incident, a three year old girl was raped by a fifteen year old minor boy in the Araria district of Bihar. The accused was absconding after the incident, and has been arrested by the police for questioning, said police sources.

The victim was rushed to Forbesganj sub-divisional hospital when her condition turned critical. She was referred to the hospital for medical examination as well as treatment. Relatives of the victim lodged an FIR against the accused under POCSO Act at the Women's Police Station. The victim was referred to the sub-divisional hospital where her condition was stated to be critical, added police.

The accused and victim belonged to the same village. The shocking incident took place under RS Outpost police station limits in Araria district of Bihar, police said.