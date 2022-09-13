Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a bus driver at a reputed private school allegedly raped a three-year-old girl student in Bhopal on Monday. Based on a complaint, police registered a case against the accused driver and the female caretaker. The mother of the girl said that when their daughter returned home, she saw that someone had changed her clothes from the extra set kept in her bag.

The woman called her daughter's class teacher and the school principal, but both denied to change her clothes. Later, the girl complained of pain in her private parts, her mother said. The parents took her into confidence and counselled her, after which she informed them that the bus driver Hanumant misbehaved with her and even changed her clothes.

The family alleged that the driver has been constantly molesting the girl. Following the complaint by the family at the Ratibad Police Station, the bus driver and the female helper have been arrested with police booking the driver under Section 376-AB of the Indian Penal Code (rape of a girl child below 12 years of age) and the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena said. Sub-Inspector Swaroop Singh of Ratibad Police Station said that investigation into the case has been launched. The medical report of the victim is awaited. The school principal was not available for comments on the case.