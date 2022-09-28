Bhuvanagiri: A three-year-old toddler helped police officials crack a murder mystery involving her father. The child's father was killed by his wife along with her paramour. They tried to portray it as a road accident.

Lakawat Komrelli (32) was thrown from the top of the National Highway bridge on the 18th of this month near Anantaram in Bhuvanagiri Mandal. The accused had travelled 50 kilometers with the three-and-a-half-year-old girl, her husband's dead body in the middle, and her boyfriend riding a two-wheeler. The dead body and the two-wheeler were pushed down from the top of the bridge in an attempt to portray it as a road accident.

The statement given in the tribal (Lambada) language of the child, who was just learning to speak, brought this murder to light. The accused Komrelli's wife Bharati alias Sujatha and her boyfriend Banoth Praveen were detained in Hyderabad. DCP said that they have confessed to the murder.

Also read: Woman kills husband days after marriage in Mathura on paramour's directions

According to the details by ACP Venkat Reddy in a press conference held in Bhuvanagiri on Tuesday, Lakavat Komrelli, a resident of Thitukuntathanda under Hanmanthapuram village of Narmetta Mandal of Janagama district, got married to Bharti eight years ago. They came to Secunderabad six years ago and were working as sanitation workers under GHMC in Namalgundu. They have three daughters.

Bharati had an extra-marital affair with DJ operator Banoth Praveen (Adivikesavapuram, Janagama district), whom she met at a relative's wedding two years ago. Komrelli suspicious of her wife's affair wanted to expose her. He lied to her that he was going to his hometown.

In the absence of her husband, Bharti invited Banoth to her place. Komrelli returned the same night and confronted both of them. They got in a fight following which Bharti and her boyfriend Praveen hanged Komrelli with a chunni and killed him.

The doctor who conducted the post-mortem suspected that it was a murder. During the investigation, the three-and-a-half-year-old child who was with Bharti at the time of the murder was interrogated. The baby informed that there was a fight in the house and that her mother and another person killed her father.