Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Three women passengers were killed and more than 15 persons sustained injuries on Tuesday in a major accident that took place on National Highway (NH-27) near Mumtaz Nagar under Cantonment police station in Faizabad district of Ayodhya. The private bus carrying passengers turned upside down on the highway killing three women passengers on the spot and injuring more than 15 persons.

The injured passengers have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the demise of passengers in the accident. The CM has also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the deceased's family members.