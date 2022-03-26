Saran (Bihar): In a major road accident, a speeding truck hit the women performing 'Domkach' on late Friday night, in which three women died on the spot and five others were injured at Chhapra in Bihar. The five critically injured women were admitted to the Sadar Hospital where they are battling for their life. The deceased have been identified as Sairul Bibi (50) wife of Rosa Din Mian, a resident of Dumduma village, Najma Bibi (45), wife of Bhola Mian, Saisha Begum (50), wife of Nazim Mian, a resident of Harpur Karah village under Baniyapur police station limits.

The injured have been identified as Luqman Mian's 50-year-old wife Khaira Bibi, 40-year-old Liyaquat Hussain's wife Noorjaha Khatun, Islam Mian's 35-year-old wife Manaja Khatun and 50-year-old son of the late Mustafkar Mian Hasamuddin alias Bhola Mian. Soon after receiving information, police reached the spot and while enquiring about the incident they came to know that an overspeeding truck coming from Siwan's side crushed the group of women performing 'Domkach' on the roadside at a wedding ceremony near Dumduma Shiva temple of Mashrak police station area. After the accident, the truck driver fled the spot.

The local people, who witnessed the mishap, blocked the road and created a ruckus on the spot. Relatives of those injured in the incident said that "all the people of the village had gone to Tikamgarh in Pachaur for the wedding of Lukman Hussain's son.

Marhaura SDO Yogendra Kumar, DSP Inderjit Baitha, BDO Mohd Asif, SHO Rajesh Kumar, Taraiya, and Isuapur police station reached the spot. The police sent the bodies for post-mortem while the investigation is underway to nab the absconding truck driver. A pall of gloom descended on the village with the death of women. What is Domkach: Domkach is a folk dance of the Bihar and Jharkhand. In Bihar, Domkach dance is performed in Mithila and Bhojpur regions. The women and men of the groom's and bride's families perform this dance during all major marriage ceremonies.