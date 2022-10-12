Srinagar: Stanford University situated in California in the United States has come up with a list of the top two percent of scientists in the world. In the list released by the American university, three professors from Uttarakhand have found a place in the chart. Three teachers from Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University — Professor RK Maikhuri, Dr. Ajay Semalti, and Professor Ramola have made it to the list of top scientists.

Professor RK Maikhuri, head of the department of environment of the university, Dr. Ajay Semalti of the department of pharmacy, and RC Ramola, senior professor in the department of physics, made the list of top two percent scientists in the world— released by the Stanford University researchers' group on October 10.

Professor RK Maikhuri and Professor RC Ramola secured the position on the list for the second time. Dr. Ajay Semalti has figured on the chart for the third time. All three of them are considered experts in their fields. The faculty members of the university have expressed happiness over the achievements.