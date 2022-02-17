Kishangarh (Ajmer): The Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday detained three people from Rajasthan's Kishangarh on suspicion of providing intelligence inputs to Pakistan. All three have been taken to Jaipur for further questioning. So far no statements have been provided by the Bureau. As per information, the local police, too, were not aware of the operation by the security agencies.

The three suspects were captured in three separate raids in the city on Thursday morning. As per sources, the agencies were tracking the three individuals for a long time. IB and ATS officials have confiscated the mobiles and documents of all three persons. The officials have maintained a distance from the media throughout the entire episode.

Also read: Two murder cases solved with arrest of four outlaws of Lawrence Bishnoi gang: Delhi Police