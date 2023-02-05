Patna: Three suspected members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) outfit were detained by a joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Bihar Police in East Champaran district on Saturday, a senior police officer said. They were picked up from Chakia sub-division in the morning.

Three suspected members of the PFI were picked up by the NIA with the active help of Bihar Police. They were detained for joint interrogation by the state police and the central agencies. More detentions cannot be ruled out, Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters), J S Gangwar, told reporters in Patna.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on September last year banned PFI and its associated outfits for five years for having links with terrorist groups and indulging in subversive activities. The NIA has arrested around 350 people belonging to the PFI from different parts of the country last year.

Meanwhile, Three suspected members of PFI were detained by the police on Saturday for allegedly conspiring against the government and indulging in unlawful activities, Madhya Pradesh Police said on Sunday.

The court has handed over all of the accused on police remand till February 8. A case has been registered by the police under Sections 121 (A) 153 (B), 120-B IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 Under Section 13(1) (b), 18 of CrPC.

According to a police statement, the accused Ghulam Rasool Shah (Age 37 years), a resident of village Bankaner Tehsil Manawar district Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. Being an active member of the PFI Indore district committee, he was in direct contact with the senior officials of the PFI organization and was working to inspire the members of the organization with the ideology of PFI by giving religious sermons in various districts of Madhya Pradesh.