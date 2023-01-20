New Delhi: Delhi police nabbed a class 12 student for stabbing his teacher in the stomach five times here in Shaheed Captain Amit Verma Government School. The accused student was accompanied by two more students who managed to flee from the spot. The teacher, identified as Bhudev had reached the school to conduct a physics practical examination for grade 12 students.

The injured teacher was rushed to the L Kapoor Hospital where his condition is said to be critical. Subsequently, the accused student was captured by a fellow teacher who later handed him over to the police. The police have lodged a case and have also commenced a probe into the matter. The police are interrogating the accused to ascertain the reasons for the attack, while the police are also on the lookout for the two absconding students.

Also read: Youth barges into house and kills girl for turning down his love

Earlier on January 2, in a similar case of murder by stabbing, a 22-year-old jilted youth was arrested for killing a girl in the Adarsh Nagar area after she refused to take their relationship forward, Delhi police said on Wednesday. Police said both were friends and were recently involved in a fight. On January 2, Sukhvinder (22), stabbed his friend multiple times before fleeing from the spot.

CCTV cameras installed in Adarsh Nagar have captured the attack. In the video, both the youth and the girl were seen walking in a bylane. The youth pulled out a knife at the girl, startling her. She tried to wriggle out in vain. Within seconds, the youth stabbed her multiple times before the video ended.