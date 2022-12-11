Shivamogga (Karnataka): Three youngsters were killed and one was severely injured in a car-truck collision early morning on Sunday. A total of four youngsters, all aged between 19-21 years, were traveling to Davanagere from Shivamogga in a car. The incident occurred at 5 am when the car, while overtaking another vehicle, collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Kallapura.

Both vehicles collided head-on, killing 3 of the four boys onboard the car on spot, and injuring one who was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. The truck driver meanwhile fled the spot. The Shivamogga Rural Police Station took cognizance of the incident and launched an investigation.

Also read: 'Rs 3,000 as penalty': Bengaluru couple fined, phones confiscated by cops for being out after 11 pm

The deceased have been identified as Karthik, Vivek, and Mohan. The fourth youngster Rudresh is injured and currently receiving treatment at a private hospital. All four were students of a private engineering college in Davanagere.