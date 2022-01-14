Kanker: Three security forces personnel have been injured during two IED blasts that were carried out by Naxalites near Kosaruda camp in the Kanker district in Chhattisgarh. Within the next five hours from the first blast, other Naxalites blasted the surroundings of the Kosarunda camp area as well.

The blasts were aimed to target the security forces deployed for the security of the Rawaghat project. At around 12 pm, the Naxalites blasted the first IED, in which SSB 33 Battalion jawan P Churendra was injured. He has been referred to Raipur for treatment, while his treatment is underway.

After the first attack, the Naxalites reportedly also fired on a contingent of SSB that was out on a search in the security of an under-construction railway track under the Rawghat rail project. After retaliation, the Naxalites fled the spot as confirmed by SP Superintendent of Police Shalabh Kumar Sinha,

The second blast took place after 5 hours in the same area, during which two more soldiers were injured. These soldiers named Yogendra Baliar and K Shankar were brought to Antagarh health centre for first aid.

Confirming the incident, Shalabh Sinha said that the jawans were returning after conducting a primary investigation of the first blast when the second blast was executed. The two soldiers who came under its grip have raised the injured count to three, while no casualties were reported as informed by Sinha.

