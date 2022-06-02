Shopian (J&K): Three soldiers were injured in a blast while they were travelling in a private vehicle at Sedow in Shopian on Tuesday, informed IGP Kashmir. The wounded have been shifted to a hospital while police personnel are investigating the nature and source of the blast. It is being speculated that the blast may have been caused by a grenade or already planted IED inside the vehicle or a malfunctioning battery. The police said that more details will be shared as soon as the probe progresses.