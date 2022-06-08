Seraikela: Three people were shot dead in a suspected incident of gang rivalry in the Adityapur district of Jharkhand on Tuesday night causing fear among the locals. The deceased have been identified as Ashish Gorai, Raju Gorai, and Subir Chatterjee. Police are suspecting the role of gangsters Sheru and Chhotu Yadav. While SP Anand Prakash is tight-lipped amid the ongoing investigation into the triple murder, eyewitness Kishan Gorai said they were partying at Satbahani Maidan when Chhotu Yadav, Sheru along with three to four others wielding guns arrived in a cab and took Ashish at gunpoint.

Later, Chhotu first shot Ashish and then Raju and Subir after which his associates also fired and fled from the spot, Kishan said. He said that there was a quarrel between Chhotu and Ashish two days ago. SDPO Ravinder Singh said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further details will be shared in the coming days.

Also Read: Jharkhand: Man kills 5 family members