Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): An army jawan and two policemen and suffered injuries after militants opened fire on Sunday in the Bhata Durian area of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. According to an official communique by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, "Zia Mustafa, a Pakistani LeT terrorist, was taken to the Bhata Durian for identification of militants' hideout during the ongoing operation in which three army jawans and a JCO were killed.

"Militants again opened fire on a joint team of police wherein two policemen and an army jawan were injured "During the search when the team approached the hideout, militants opened fire again on the joint team of police and army personnel in which two cops and an army jawan suffered injuries. Mustafa also sustained injuries and he could not be taken out from the site due to heavy firing," Jammu and Kashmir police said. Heavy gunfire was heard as the Indian Army's counter-terrorist operation was underway in the Bhata durian forest area of Poonch district.