Ayodhya: Three girl students were killed and one was seriously injured in a horrific road accident on Friday morning. A speeding truck hit a divider on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway and overturned. The four girls, who were on their way to school, came under the truck. Three of them died on the spot and one injured girl has been admitted to the hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressing grief over this incident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each for the families of the deceased girls and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The Chief Minister has directed officials to provide all help to the victims and their families.

The tragic incident took place in the wee hours of Friday on Lucknow-Gorakhpur National Highway at around 9 am when four girl students were coming to study at Arya Kanya Inter College. While they were coming, a speeding truck collided with the divider and overturned on the highway. In this road accident, four girl students came under the truck. In which three girl students died on the spot, hearing the screams of the injured girl, the local people rushed her to the district hospital for treatment.

SSP Ayodhya Shailesh Pandey instructed the police officials who reached the spot with a crane and pulled out the girl students by straightening the truck. The victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem. DM Nitish Kumar said that two of the deceased students have been identified and the relatives of the injured student have also reached the hospital.