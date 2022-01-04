Patna: Three policemen on patrolling duty in the wee hours of Monday were killed when a speeding Hyva truck dashed against the police vehicle, while two others injured cops are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patna.

According to the police, deceased policemen have been identified at Pokhraj Sao, son of Niranjan Sao, a resident of Maner in Patna district, Rajesh Kumar, driver of the police vehicle, a resident of a locality in Patna district, and the third one was Prabhu Sao, a resident of Saleempur locality in Patna district.

The two other injured policemen have been identified as ASI Siyaran Paswan, a resident of Vaishali district in Bihar and the other injured policeman was Srikant Singh, said the police.

The accident occurred near the Beur crossing in the Danapur locality of Patna. The policemen were on the routine patrol in the wee hours of Monday in the meantime, the Hyva truck, which was moving at the high speed, hit the Gypsy vehicle, killing three policemen on the spot and two others were critically injured, said the police.

When the Hyva truck dashed against the police vehicle, the vehicle rolled on the street and then caught fire, added the police.

Fire tenders were rushed to the accident site to douse the flames. Bodies were then retrieved from the mangled vehicle, said the police.

Pranjal Tripathi, DSP (probationer) of Beur Police Station, said, "The accident occurred at around 5 the morning. The Hyva truck moving at a high speed hit the police vehicle. Three policemen died in the accident and among the two injured policemen, one was an ASI rank officer."