Budgam (Kashmir): Police arrested three poachers and seized three single bore guns and six cartridges from them in the Narkarah wetland area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday.

The police were informed by Range officer Wildlife Control Room Srinagar about the three people hunting down migratory birds at Nambal, Narkarah. The three hunters are identified as Ali Mohammad Najar, Umar Majeed Bhat, and Ishfaq Majeed Bhat, all residents of Nadir Gund Humhama. The police have also registered a case under FIR number 65/2022 under section 428/IPC, 51 wildlife act 3/25.