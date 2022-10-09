Roorkee: Bodies of three pilgrims who visited Dargah Sabir Pak in Piran Kaliyar were fished out from a rainy pool in Roorkee's Dhanauri on Sunday. The dead bodies were rescued by the locals along with the police. The three deceased are identified as Anas (10), a resident of UP's Junglegarhi, Rajni (37) local resident, and Zareen Khurshid (42), a resident of UP's Telpura Amroha.

According to an eyewitness, the 10-yer-old boy was seen drowning after he rushed to the Bawandre pond of Solani near Dhanauri, to rescue the boy, Rajni, who was bathing in the pond, and Zareen Khurshid rushed towards the drowning boy. Due to the heavy current in the water, the three of them were washed away. The police reached the spot and initiated a search operation but after about two hours of rescue efforts, the three bodies were recovered.