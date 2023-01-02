Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): Three persons died and three others were critically injured when the Bolero vehicle they were travelling in collided with a tractor near Mursan town on Mathura, Bareilli Road in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

The six persons, who were travelling in the ill-fated vehicle, were returning from Vrindavan on Sunday. The accident happened near Mursan town on Mathura, Bareilly Road in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. Poor visibility due to the foggy weather condition was suspected to be the reason behind the accident.

Read: UP: Couple, their son killed as speeding SUV rams into bike

Hathras District Magistrate (DM) Archana Verma said, "Prima facie it appears that the accident took place due to poor visibility as fog was enveloping the area. The deceased have been identified and their relatives were informed about the accident. On the other hand, the injured were sent to Aligarh Medical College and Hospital."

The identity of the three deceased was known and their relatives were informed about the tragic incident. Whereas three injured persons have been referred to Aligarh Medical College and Hospital. The process of handing over the bodies after an autopsy has begun. The deceased have been identified as Krishna, a resident of Mursan; Harsh belonging to Jawar village and Deepak was a resident of Nagla Gopi, police sources said, adding, the injured have been identified as Vijendra, Satyam and Vivek.