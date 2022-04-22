Mangaluru (Karnataka): The Karnataka police on Wednesday arrested three persons including two professors for writing derogatory messages against a former woman colleague and pasting the handbills in public toilets to harass her. The arrested have been identified as Prakash Shenoy (44), Head of Administration of a college, Pradeep Poojari (36) and B.S. Shetty (32).

According to the Karnataka police, the accused had prepared handbills with defamatory messages, cell number and email id of the victim. The victim is a former colleague of the trio. One of the accused, Pradeep Poojari, was also accused of defaming another female professor in 2019.The accused had allegedly put up the posters in the public toilets of all bus stands in Suliya, Subramanya, Sampaje, Madikeri, Mysuru, Chikkamagalur, Mudigere, Balehonnur, N.R. Pura, Shivamogga and some other cities.

The police said that the victim, a professor who taught Kannada, in her complaint alleged that she was targeted and harassed by the management of a reputed college near Bantwal city after she quit the college and joined another institution. The victim finally lodged a complaint with Mangaluru Women's Police station after she ound the accused people started spreading defamatory messages in public toilets. Police investigation is going on