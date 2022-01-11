Buxar: Three persons, who were accused of helping Naxals, were arrested by police in Buxar. Police also recovered Rs 12 lakh cash, 19 mobile phones and a car from their possession. The accused have been arrested from the border of Uttar Pradesh. In fact, the three youths, who helped the Naxalites, were hiding at Buxar in Bihar after the Jharkhand government has issued a lookout notice for the trio.

According to the information, the police, who are launched a man-hunt for the accused on the border of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on late Monday night, nabbed them and seized Rs 12 lakh cash, 19 mobile phones from their possession.

Confirming the case, SP Neeraj Kumar Singh said that the three arrested are residents of Jharkhand and they have identified as Nivesh Kumar, Shubham Kumar Poddar and Dhruv Kumar against whom a lookout notice has been issued by the Jharkhand government. It may be noted that a case has been registered against them in Jharkhand on January 6 by the Buxar police for helping the banned organisation People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI).

