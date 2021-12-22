Jaipur: The Health scheme started by the Government of Rajasthan to benefit its people has turned into a money-making machine for a private hospital as the hospital allegedly conducted wrong operations of three persons just to grab benefits of the Chiranjeevi scheme.

After the incident came to light, a case has been registered against the manager of a private hospital in the Karni Vihar police station area for misguiding the patient and doing the wrong one.

According to the information received from the police, Jaswant Singh, Parameshwari Devi and Bhanwari Devi, residents of the Masuda area of ​​Sikar district, have filed a case against the manager of Rajat Hospital. The victim's side alleges that the private hospital performed the wrong operation of the elderly woman Bhanwari Devi, intending to get more payment under Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Yojana.

In the complaint given to the police, it has been mentioned that a health camp was organized in her village in Masuda area of ​​Sikar. Bhanwari Devi was suffering from respiratory disease. Under the camp, she was brought to Rajat Hospital in Jaipur and instead of undergoing respiratory treatment, she was operated on her knees.

In a similar incident, the victim Jaswant Singh had pain in his legs but he was brought to Jaipur and his waist was operated on. Jaswant Singh wife Parmeshwari Devi, who came along with Jaswant does not have any disease but despite that, her knees were operated on.

At present, the police have started the investigation after registering a case in the incident. This is the first incident and one of its kind that got reported in which a hospital has done such a disgraceful thing to take advantage of Chiranjeevi Yojana.

Station House Officer of Karni Vihar police station, Jai Singh Basera confirmed the incidents and said, "we have received a complaint regarding this, after registering a case necessary actions are being taken."

Read : Private hospitals empanelled under CGHS will charge fixed rates