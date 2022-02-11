Darbhanga(Bihar): In a fierce uproar over a land dispute in Darbhanga, three people were attempted to be burnt alive by setting their house on fire. The incident happened on Thursday and has left three people, including a pregnant woman, severely burnt. The police have taken the notice of the matter while two of the victims have been admitted to the emergency ward of the DMHC hospital in the area for treatment.

On receiving information of the incident, SHO Rakesh Kumar Singh and Sadar SDPO Krishnanandan Kumar reached the spot to look into the matter.

As Rakesh Kumar Singh informed, the identities of the culprits have not yet been unveiled though the police have confiscated CCTV footage that captured the whole incident. The house that was set on fire belongs to a Sanjay Jha and has been a matter of dispute since 2017. A person named Shivkumar Jha lays claim to this house, while the case is also active in the High Court as confirmed by the cop.

On Wednesday evening, the culprits reportedly approached the victim's house with a bulldozer and threatened to ruin the property. When Sanjay Jha and his family tried to call the police seeking action, the culprits reportedly ran away. The Jha family had reportedly sought police help the next morning, by reporting the matter to the SSP as well. The culprits, however, came back the next morning to set the house aflame. Oblivious of any such attempts being made, the Jha family - including father Shreenath Jha, Mother Neeta Jha, Son Sanjay Jha, younger daughter Nikki Jha and elder pregnant daughter Pinky Jha - got injured.

As informed by the youngest family member Nikki, her pregnant elder sister Pinky and brother Sanjay were badly burnt in this incident. She herself got burnt and somehow managed to save her mother from the fire. The police officials who took cognizance of the matter have assured stringent action will be taken against the culprits while the investigation over the matter is underway.