Raigarh: Four people were arrested for the murder of three people of the same family on Thursday night in Dhavaidand village in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, with the bodies of the three discovered lying outside their hut on Friday morning. The bodies of Duhni Bai (65), her son Amritlal (24), and daughter-in-law Amrita Bai (14), were discovered by locals. As per information, all three had been hit with stones and sharp weapons on their heads and bodies.

As per locals, the trio used to earn a living by harvesting mahua (country liquor) in the Phandapali forest and lived in a hut. A murder case had been registered by the police. Speaking about the matter, Superintendent of Police of Kapu Police Station, Abhishek Meena, said that the incident was originally reported by the villagers.

"We approached the case keeping in mind the murder angle. We also deployed the dog squad and forensic teams at the spot. About 100 meters from the spot, there was another hut belonging to Duhni Bai's relatives, who said they were the ones to first spot the crime and report it to villagers," Meena further said.

He informed that the four had been identified as Ful Sai Agaria (50), his wife Tuni Bai Agaria (46), son Vikesh Agaria (21), and Vikesh's wife Kaushalya Agaria (19). Meena also said that upon interrogating them in a strict manner and cross verifying their statements, the four finally confessed to their crime.

"They said that the murder had occurred due to a disagreement that occurred a night before the crime, while Duhni Bai and her daughter-in-law had come to their hut. Vikesh alleged that the deceased was taking help of black magic and causing ill health for him, and was also behind his wife not being able to conceive," Meena said, adding that Vikesh hit both deceased with sharp agricultural equipment on their heads, and buried the weapon about 6 km away in a field.

The SP said the attackers, later on, killed Amritlal as well. All four have been arrested in the case.