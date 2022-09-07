Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka): Three people died of electrocution as a tractor in which they were travelling came in contact with an electric wire at B Hosalli village near Banakal in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Raju(47), Rachana(35), and Parvathi(26).

According to sources, the tractor was used for carrying Ganesh idol in a procession. The incident happened when the trio was returning after the immersion of the idol. The 'mandapa' made on the tractor for Ganapati came in contact with the electric wire and as a result, five to six people sitting on the vehicle were electrocuted. Though villagers rushed them to Mudigere Hospital, three lost their lives.

Sangeet and Pallavi, who were seriously injured, were rushed to Hassan Hospital for further treatment. Another woman Gauri who too was in the tractor is undergoing treatment at Mudigere Hospital and is out of danger. The locals expressed anger against the Karnataka Electricity Board claiming that the accident happened as the power line was quite low and demanded appropriate compensation.