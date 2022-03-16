Lucknow: Three persons died on the spot in a collision between a car and a dumper in Lucknow on Wednesday. The accident happened on Kisan Path. The deceased have been identified as residents of Kushinagar, said police.

According to information received so far, the dumper moving at a high speed rammed into the car. The incident occurred under Sushant Golf City police station and on Kisan Path in Lucknow. Three occupants of the car belonging to the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Nitesh Sharma, Akash Kushwaha, and Satyam Tripathi, police said.