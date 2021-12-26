Hazaribagh: Three people were burnt alive after a gas tanker overturned and caught fire here in Jharkhand at around 10.30 pm on Saturday.

A local youth, who suffered burn injuries, is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at Barachatti hospital in Bihar.

One of the deceased was identified as Bablu Yadav (35 years old). The remaining two bodies are yet to be identified.

The gas tanker coming from Chauparan side met with tragic accident in Danua Valley on the National Highway. The fire was so severe that it caused widespread damages in the surrounding area.

Seven passerby vehicles, 14 wheeled dumpers and trucks were charred in the explosion, besides trees, electric wires and poles stretching at an area of about 2kms from the accident spot.

On receiving information, Chauparan police rushed to the spot and started dousing the flames. The district administration team also reached the spot, along with the fire brigade personnel, joined the rescue operations.There was traffic chaos on the highway after the explosion.

As a precautionary measure, the police stopped the vehicles entering the state near the Chordaha checkpost on the Jharkhand-Bihar border. At the same time, vehicles going outside the state border have also been stopped. The police team have sealed the area up to 10kms after the accident.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased Bablu Yadav have demanded compensation from the government. The relatives said that Bablu was loading goods in his truck when the explosion took place.