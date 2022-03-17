Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): Three persons were killed and four others injured critically in an accident that took place on Dhanora-Bijnor Road under Bachraiyon police station in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. Passengers were heading home from Delhi for attending the Holi festival.

Three passengers traveling in a van and coming from Delhi were killed when a bus moving at a high speed rammed into the van. The accident happened on Dhanora-Bijnor Road under Bachraiyon police station in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. All the three occupants of the van died on the spot whereas four critically injured have been admitted to a hospital, police said.

The injured have been admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC). The occupants of the van were heading home from Delhi to attend the Holi festival. Bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy. Search is on for the erring bus driver who escaped from the spot after the accident, police added.