Amritsar (Punjab): Three Pakistani prisoners, who had completed their sentences, were repatriated to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Saturday. Sameera Abdul Rehman, Murtaza Asghar Ali, and Ahmed Raja were sent back to Pakistan. Sameera was accompanied by her 4-year-old girl child Sana Fatima who was born in jail.

According to Protocol Officer, Arunpal Singh, Sameera daughter of Abdul Rehman had reached Bangalore after illegally entering India via Nepal along with her husband around four years ago. "They were questioned by the local police and an FIR was lodged against them. A few months later, after getting bail her husband went missing. Sameera, who was pregnant at the time, was jailed for three-and-a-half years. She gave birth to her daughter in Bangalore jail and completed her sentence recently after which she was brought to Amritsar by the police team for repatriation," the officer said.

Ahmed Raja, who had mistakenly crossed over to the Indian side, was also repatriated after serving 21 months in jail. The third prisoner Murtaza Ali was lodged in Haryana Jail for violating visa protocols and after serving his sentence for the last two years was sent back to Pakistan.

"The Government of India attaches the highest importance to addressing all humanitarian matters, including the early release and repatriation of Indian prisoners and fishermen. Government’s persistent efforts have succeeded in the release and repatriation of 20 Indian fishermen from Pakistan’s custody in 2022 so far," the MEA said in an official statement. Last month, 12 Pakistani prisoners, who had completed their sentences, were repatriated to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah land border.

