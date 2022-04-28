Kupwara (J&K): The Kupwara police arrested three Over-Ground-Workers (OGW) involved in cross LoC smuggling and transportation of arms and ammunition in the district. On a tip-off, a police team of Karnah Police Station led by SHO Mudasir Ahmed under the supervision of Deputy SP Syed Majeed arrested the three Over-Ground-Workers from different localities of the area. The OGW module was working for terrorist organisations operating in the Valley, the police added that they were involved in the smuggling of arms and ammunition from across the LoC to be made available to the terrorists, who are spreading terror activities in the Valley.

The trio has been identified as Mohd Amir, son of Mohd Shakoor Kalas, Nisar Ahmad, son of Manzoor Kalas, residents of Hajitra Karnah, and Kafeel Ahmad, son of the late Abdul Rehman Bhat, a resident of Sudhpora Karnah. During their interrogation, they revealed that they were involved in the smuggling of arms and ammunition from across the LoC. Upon their confession, so far, one Chinese pistol along with a magazine and 14 live cartridges, have been recovered. More recoveries and arrests are expected in the coming days. Police registered a case and took up the probe.

