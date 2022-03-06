Sahibganj: Three of the six students from Sahibganj area of Jharkhand, who were stranded in Ukraine, have returned to their homeland much to their families' delight.

One such student is Gunendra Kumar of Sahibganj, who was studying medicine in Ukraine and has reached his home now. Originally from Khagaria district of Bihar, Gunendra Kumar had gone to Ukraine in 2018 to study medicine. On Friday, three students, including Gunendra Kumar, reached Ranchi from Delhi by flight where he was welcomed by Rajmahal MLA Anant Ojha by garlanding him. After this, all boarded the Vananchal Express and reached their hometown Sahibganj on Sunday where his family welcomed him.

Kumar's mother became emotional after reuniting with her son: As soon as Gunendra Kumar alighted from the train at Sahibganj station, his mother burst into tears of joy. The family had been concerned about his well being even as Kumar's mother was wishing the safety of every Indian student stuck in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.