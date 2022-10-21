Bengaluru: Unable to bear the burden of debts, three members of the same family set themselves on fire and committed suicide this morning at Karnataka's HSR Layout police station area. The deceased have been identified as Santosh Kumar (54), his wife Oman Santosh (50), and his daughter Sanusha (17).

Santhosh Kumar's family originally from Kerala came to Bangalore 20 years ago and settled down here. Santhosh, who owned an automobile spare parts shop, had incurred huge debts. It is said that three people have committed suicide at home due to a dispute with the creditors.

The dead bodies have been sent to a private hospital for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the HSR Layout station.

South East Division DCP C K Baba said, "Santosh used to run a small shop for livelihood and had confided in his relatives about being in debt. It is possible that the family committed suicide for the same reason. A case has been registered on the complaint of Santosh's acquaintance Mohan."