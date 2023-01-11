Nashik: Three members of a family were killed and one person injured after a truck hit their horse cart and a motorcycle on the Mumbai-Agra national highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place near Igatpuri late Tuesday night when a 51-year-old man and his nephew were travelling on the horse cart and his two sons were on the motorbike. All four family members were on their way home.

As they tried to move on the main road from a service road, a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler and the horse cart, an official from Igatpuri police station said. The man received minor injuries, while his two sons Kushal Sudhakar Adole (20), Prabhakar Sudhakar Adole (22) and nephew Rohit Bhagirath Adole (18) died, the official said.

The Igatpuri police later reached the spot and took the man to a rural hospital. The truck driver fled from the spot, the official said. The police have registered a case in connection with the incident, he added. (PTI)