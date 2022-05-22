New Delhi: The Delhi police on Saturday recovered three bodies from a flat in Vasant Vihar. Based on the initial inputs, the police suspect it to be a case of suicide. As informed by the police probing the case, the flat was locked from the inside. The police entered and found all three dead, along with a suicide note purportedly written by them. The gas cylinder was also left 'partially opened'.

The deceased have been identified as Manju (mother), Anshika and Anku (daughters), as informed by the house help Kamla at the flat. She further stated that all three women were struggling with depression since April 2021. Manju reportedly fell ill after the death of her husband, who succumbed to the Coronavirus last year.

As informed by the president of the society M David. 'the family had made a "smoke chamber" in the house with "angithi"'. "After receiving a call at 8.55 pm today, the police, along with the SHO, reached Vasant Apartment in Vasant Vihar and found all the doors and windows closed from every side. On checking the inner room three bodies were found lying on the bed and three small 'angithis' were kept in the room. It is presumed that they died due to suffocation," said the police. The are investigating the case.

With agency inputs

Also read: In suicide pact, 3 of a family die in Telangana, FIR registered against TRS MLA's son