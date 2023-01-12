Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh): Three persons died when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck. The collision took place on Bundelkhand Expressway in Jaria area of Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night. Poor visibility and dense fog were cited to be the immediate reasons for the mishap.

The severity of the collision was so strong that the truck also caught fire and the vehicle was completely gutted. Sharing details about the accident, Jaria police station SHO Brij Mohan said, "After the collision the car caught fire and three occupants of the vehicle were charred to death. A case was instituted. Relatives of the deceased were informed about the accident. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident."

The deceased were the residents of Madhavgarh area in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh, Randhir a kin of one of the deceased said. "My brother Rajesh, age 55, Mohd Sharif (50), and car driver Jitendra were returning to Jalaun from Prayagraj. A truck moving at a high speed which was coming from the opposite direction hit the car. The car caught fire and all the three occupants of the ill-fated vehicle were burnt alive. They died on the spot. The truck carrying hay also completely gutted in the fire. The truck driver fled from the accident site after the mishap," Randhir added.