Faridkot: In an unfortunate incident, three Punjabi youth, were killed in a fatal car accident near Sarnia in Ontario, Canada. The deceased have been identified as Gurinderpal Lidhar (31), Mono Town, Ontario, Sunny Khurana (24), Brentford, and Kiranpreet Singh Gill (22) of Barry Town. All three were the natives of Faridkot in Punjab.

According to the reports last night, a van collided with a trailer on Arthur's Wellington Road near Highway 6 in the Canadian township of Harther, Ontario, which led to the death of three Punjabis, while the trailer driver suffered severe injuries. The driver has been admitted to a hospital, two of the Punjabis died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The slain youth Kiranpreet Singh is said to be from village Shimrowala in the Faridkot district of Punjab. At the moment, a pall of gloom descended on the families of the deceased.