Bengaluru: The Anti-Narcotics Wing of Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths in Bengaluru arrested at least three Nigerian nationals for allegedly peddling drugs in the city. The officials also seized MDMA, cocaine and hash oil worth Rs 80 lakh in the city. According to the Bengaluru police, the three Nigerians flew to India on a business visa and indulged in drug trafficking.

"Continuing the drive against drugs, CCB Anti Narcotics Wing arrested three foreign drug peddlers..came on Business Visa & indulged in drug trafficking..seized Cocaine, Ecstacy, Hashish..concealed it in soapboxes..case under Foreigners Act & NDPS.. [sic]," tweeted Joint Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Patil.

The accused came to India on a business visa. They procured drugs from Mumbai and were planning to sell them to students and young techies during new year parties.

The accused have been booked under NDPS Act and Foreigners Act.

Read : Drugs worth Rs 400 cr seized from Kutch's Jakhau sea border, 6 Pak smugglers held