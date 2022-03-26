Dima Hasao: Three people were killed in a turbine explosion at the Khandang Hydropower Project owned by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Saturday. All three deceased were employees of the company and reportedly died under the weight of a large tree that fell on them after the explosion, informed the officials. The entire area around the Umrangshu town was heavily flooded after the turbine burst.

The deceased have been identified as site engineer Anupam Saikia, manager Jayanta Hazarika and another staffer Dimraj Johri. They were severely injured and succumbed to their injuries while being rushed to a hospital. Commenting on the after-effects of the explosion, a NEEPCO official said that extensive damages were reported but the magnitude of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

The officials investigating the cause are speculating the reason for the accident to be the ongoing heavy rainfall in the neighboring Meghalaya, though the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be spotted. "The heavy rains might have led to the entry of large amounts of water into the turbine, leading to the explosion," one of the experts investigating the site said.

