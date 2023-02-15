Sukma (Chhattisgarh): Under the Naxalite eradication campaign underway in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, security personnel posted here got huge success as three Naxalites carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on their heads along with 30 others surrendered on Tuesday. The said Naxalites surrendered to the police under the campaign 'Poona Narkom' (New Morning - New Beginning), a rehabilitation plan of the Chhattisgarh government.

The campaign 'Poona Narkom' is extensively propagated in Sukma, a Naxal area, to eradicate Naxalism. On the great feat, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said, "New camps of security forces are being set up continuously in the interior areas to eliminate Naxalism. With the opening of the new camps, the area is developing rapidly."

"Earlier, the villagers in the interior areas always kept their distance from the police. However, with police personnel penetrating into the remotest of areas affected by Naxalites, they are trusting the police," he added.

In the past, camps were established at Dabbamarka and Tondamarka, which are highly naxal-affected, as informed by the SP. "The police had organised a public camp for the villagers to interact with the police officials. A large number of villagers had turned up, wherein a team of CRPF doctors imparted health-related information," added the SP.

The surrendered Naxalites were involved in various naxal activities organised in the Kistaram police station area. Some of the Naxalites who surrendered are Dirdo Muda, Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangathan (DAKMS) President (1 lakh prize money), Hidma - Chaitanya Natya Mandali (CNM) President (1 lakh prize money), and Vanjam Hidma - Militia Commander (1 lakh reward), among others.