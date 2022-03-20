Koriya: Two youths from the Manpur area of ​​Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh died while a third went missing while taking a bath at Ramdaha falls in Chhattisgarh's Koriya where they had gone on a picnic, officials said. The deceased have been identified as Vimal Gupta and Ramkishore Patel while a third youth identified as Deepak Gupta is missing. An official said that the three were having a bath when they drowned in the deep waters. He said the three were part of a group of 13 students, who had come on a picnic to the Ramdaha falls.

Soon after the incident, the police from Kotadol police station reached the spot and with the help of local villagers fished out the bodies of the two youths from the water. Search for the missing youth is going on for which the services of a team of Baikunthpur Home Guards have been sought. Police started a probe into the incident while the other members of the group are being questioned.

Many incidents of drowning at the falls have been reported in the past as well with locals accusing the official apathy.

