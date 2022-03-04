New Delhi: Three more Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft returned to Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying 630 Indian nationals from Ukraine, using airfields in Romania and Hungary under Operation Ganga.

The Indian Air Force tweeted, "#OperationGanga Three more #IAF C-17 aircraft returned to Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying Ukraine conflict-affected 630 Indian nationals, using airfields in Romania and Hungary."

Union Minister VK Singh said that seven flights with 200 Indian citizens on each flight have been sent to India in the last three days. The Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation further informed that some students who reached Warsaw and have their relatives and friends have decided to stay with them and they are safe in Poland. According to MoS External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, over 9,000 citizens have been brought back to India from Ukraine.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar also welcomed 219 stranded students stranded in Ukraine at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport today. IndiGo flight 9614 was flown to Romania and brought back to the country as part of the Operation Ganga initiative.

Lekhi said, "The Central government is dedicated to bringing back all the citizens stranded in Ukraine. We are in touch with all nations in and around Ukraine and they are helping to evacuate our citizens and students."

She further requested the parents of the students stranded in Ukraine, to keep patience and assured that the government will safely evacuate all the students. Lekhi said, "So far, over 9,000 students have returned to the country from the war-torn country."

With agency inputs