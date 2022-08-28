Chandigarh/Panji: Three persons have been arrested in relation to the murder case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat by Goa police since Saturday taking the total number of arrests in the case to five.

While a drug peddler identified as Rama Mandrekar was arrested by Goa Police, earlier two more persons were arrested in the case. Speaking to media persons Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP), Jivba Dalvi said that the arrested have been identified as Edwin Nunes, owner of Curlies Beach Shack in Anjuna, and also a suspected drug peddler Dattprashad Gaonkar.

"Based on the disclosure of accused Sudhir Sangwan, the drugs given to the deceased were seized from the washroom of the Curlies restaurant. The drugs have been identified as Metamemphatamine," said Dalvi.

The DCP said that it was revealed during investigation that the drugs were supplied by a person called Dattaprasad Gaonkar adding that he was working as a room boy in Hotel Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna where the accused persons and Phogat were staying.

"The police have registered offences under sections 22(b), 29 and 25 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the caretaker or owner of Curlies restaurant Edwin Nunes and Dattaprasad Gaonkar and both have been arrested," added Dalvi.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday assured the family members of Phogat that his government will write to the Goa government seeking a CBI into the case, an official statement said. Phogat's family members met the Chief Minister urging him for a CBI probe.

"The government is firmly standing with the family in this sensitive time and the government will take every possible step to ensure justice in this case," said Khattar. (with Agency inputs)