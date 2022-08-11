New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday asked the Delhi police to submit a complete report by August 14 on the action taken on a rape complaint by three girls studying in a Delhi government school.

According to sources, the three minors reached New Delhi Railway Station to travel to Mumbai on July 6, when an unidentified man offered them train tickets and took them to a room in Rohini. It is alleged that two women were already present in the room, who made them drunk cold drinks mixed with intoxicants. The three girls fainted as soon as they drank the cold drink and the men raped them.

In her letter to the Delhi police, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal sought a copy of the information report, details of the accused person arrested or absconding, and steps taken to apprehend the accused. The commission also asked police to confirm that the three girls were produced before the Child Welfare Committee(CWC).

In her letter to the police, Maliwal outlined the horrifying details of the case. The three school girls made a plan to go to Mumbai together on July 6. "There they met an unidentified person, who offered to book their tickets and took them to a room in Rohini and raped them. On the next day, when the girls asked him to go to Mumbai, he said that he would now take all the three girls to Rajasthan, where they would get married. The man reached the Kashmere Gate bus stand to catch the bus with the intention of taking the three to Rajasthan. Where the three girls managed to escape after getting the chance and contact their families. They were taken to Defence colony police station," the letter said.