Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police today claimed to have killed three militants in the Rambagh area in Srinagar in the summer capital of the Union Territory.

"Police #neutralised 03 #terrorists in #Srinagar. Identification & affliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained. Further details shall follow (sic)," Kashmir police tweeted from its official handle.

The police had not yet issued any statement about the identity of the slain militants and details about the incident.

Locals and shopkeepers said they heard a few gunshots and suddenly saw three bodies lying on the road with blood oozing out of them.

They said the police evicted the bodies from the spot and the incident concluded in half-an-hour.

Sporadic protests erupted at the spot with women wailing about the killing and shouting slogans against the security forces.

Minor clashes erupted at the site but the police and paramilitary forces personnel rushed to the spot to control the situation.

The story will be updated after the police issues statement about the identity of the dead.

