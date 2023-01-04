Moradabad(UP): A group of three bullies chopped off the private parts of a minor boy after his family refused to take back the charges of molestation of his sister made against one of the accused. The incident was reported from the Bhagatpur village on Wednesday and pertained to a molestation case filed about 3 months ago. The 12-year-old boy was admitted to a private hospital in the area and is currently in critical condition.

Three months ago, the accused identified as Bittu Singh had molested the 14-year-old daughter of a farmer in the same village. The accused had tried to sexually assault her but fled the spot when she protested and started screaming. The victim's father had filed a complaint at the Bhagatpur police station against Bittu.

As an investigation was launched into the incident, the accused started pressuring the family of the victim and proposed a settlement to take the case back. The family, however, refused the proposal, further adding to Bittu's rage. "They had come to our house once, asked us to take the complaint back if we want no harm. Later they also proposed a settlement with money but we refused," the victim's father said.

As informed by the victim's father, the incident happened on December 31. He said his son had accompanied him to the farm that day. The boy decided to go back home, while his father said he would be back a bit later. "While my son was on his way home from the farm, Bittu and his two brothers Sumit and Bunty dragged him to the fields and cut off his genitals with a sharp weapon. He managed to somehow reach home and informed us about the incident," the farmer said.

A case was registered against all three accused at Bhagatpur police station. Bittu's father has shown faith in the justice system, and said he will send the culprits to jail for molestation and physical violence both.