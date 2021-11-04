Karnataka (Gadaga): A three-month-old was among the three members of the same family, who committed suicide at Nagendragada village in Gadag district. The incident took place at their farmhouse located on the outskirts of the village.

The deceased have been identified as Mallappa (30), Sudha Gadad (24) and toddler Roopasri (three months). Mallappa hanged himself in the hall, while his wife Sudha and kid were found hanging in their bedroom. Police suspect that the family feud might have driven them to resort to the extreme step.

It is suspected that Mallappa had hanged his wife and kid first then he committed suicide. Mallappa and Sudha got married two years ago. On receiving information, Rona police personnel rushed to the spot and a case has been registered at the Gajendragad Police Station.

