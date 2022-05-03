Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police in Sopore tehsil headquarters of Baramulla district in north Kashmir claimed to have arrested three hybrid militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba in the Haigam area of ​​Sopore. Sources said that the recent killings of non-local workers and grenade attacks at various places were investigated and suspects were detained from different places and the role of Lashkar-e-Taiba was unravelled through interrogation. Police said in a statement that three Chinese pistols, ammunition and other materials were recovered from their possession. Later, police registered a case against them and started further investigation.

