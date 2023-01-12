Seraikela (Jharkhand): Three laborers lost their lives and more than 12 others were injured when the pick-up van on which they were travelling veered off the road and overturned on Thursday morning. The condition of some of injured persons was stated to be critical and the death may may increase, police said.

On Thursday morning, the pick-up van met with an accident on the Chaibasa-Rajnagar state highway in Seraikela district of Jharkhand. According to police sources the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned; leading to death of three persons.

Among the 12 injured persons, some were undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital, Jamshedpur, while others were referred to a nearby Community Health Centre (CHC).

A large number of crowd assembled at the mishap site after hearing cries of the victims and tried to bring them out of the overturned vehicle. Rajnagar Station House Officer Chandan Kumar and senior administrative officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Death toll in the accident is likely to go up,police said.