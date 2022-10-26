Bhagalpur(Bihar): At least three people including a woman and two children died and three went missing when a boat capsized in the Ganges river on Wednesday evening, a police official said. The accident took place in Bihar near Kalbalia Ghat of Abhiya village of the Gopalpur police station area.

According to sources, there were many people in the boat as some laborers were returning to their homes while a few others were going to watch a fair organized for Kali Puja. As soon as the boat capsized in the Ganges river, the people on it started drowning. Those who knew swimming swam out of the water, while others were found struggling. "So far three people have been confirmed dead in the accident," said police.

Gopalpur police are present on the spot. Police officials said that the search operation is underway.